How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers and the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies face off in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday, April 19. The game will tip off from FedExForum at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

The Lakers lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game on the road 128-112. Rui Hachimura led the team with 29 points, and was joined in the 20+ points range by three other Lakers, who put together an impressive team performance. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each recorded a double-double, and the team shot 43% from the three-point line.

The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 31 points. Memphis was also solid from the perimeter, shooting 36.1% from the three-point line, but was outrebounded 45-34 by the Lakers. Ja Morant sustained a hand injury during the game, and is questionable to return in time for Wednesday’s Game 2.

The Lakers are 1-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but expect that line to widen if Morant is confirmed to be out for the game. After this, the teams will head to Crypto.com Arena for Games 3 and 4.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.