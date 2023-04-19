How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The No. 1 Denver Nuggets face off against the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, April 19. The game will air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets lead the series 1-0 after taking the first win on Sunday, 109-80. Jamal Murray led Denver in scoring with 24 points after returning from a thumb injury. The Nuggets enter the game as 8-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota saw Anthony Edwards put up 18 points and Karl-Anthony Towns grab a double-double in Game 1. After Game 2, the teams will travel back to the Target Center in Minneapolis for Game 3.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.