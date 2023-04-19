USMNT vs. Mexico live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The United States Men’s National Team will face off against rivals Mexico in a friendly matchup on Wednesday night. This match will serve as somewhat of a preview before the two sides go head-to-head in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in June. The friendly is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and you can catch all the action on TBS or via livestream on Peacock, fuboTV, or HBO Max.

USA vs. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS

Livestream: Peacock, HBO Max, fuboTV

While it’s billed as a friendly, both sides will be taking this match fairly seriously as there is some significant hardware on the line this summer in CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup play. These two sides will meet on June 15 in the Nations League semifinals as the United States will be looking for their second straight Nations League title after defeating El Tri in the 2020 final.

The match is taking place during a non-FIFA window, so interim coach Anthony Hudson’s roster is made up of 22 players, 19 of which are based in MLS. The majority of European-based players were left uncalled as they head down the final stretch of the season with their respective clubs.

The USA are unbeaten in their last four matches against Mexico, with the last meeting coming in World Cup qualifiers in March of 2022 which ended in a scoreless draw. El Tri will be looking for their first win against the USMNT since September of 2019, when they logged a 3-0 win in a friendly.