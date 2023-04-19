USMNT vs. Mexico: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The United States Men’s National Team will face off against Mexico in an international friendly on Wednesday night. These two sides haven’t met in over a year, but will meet up again soon for their CONCACAF Nations League semifinal clash on June 15. Kickoff for this friendly is set for Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and can be watched on TBS or via livestream on Peacock, HBO Max, and fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Peacock, HBO Max, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: +145

Draw: +215

Mexico: +210

Moneyline pick: USA +145

In what will serve as essentially a dress rehearsal for June’s Nations League semifinal clash, the United States will look to keep El Tri at bay when they meet up in Arizona on Wednesday night. The USMNT is unbeaten in their last four straight against the Mexican side, with El Tri’s last win coming in 2019.

This will be the first time the USA will play against newly-hired coach Diego Cocca, who earned the managing job after previous coach Tata Martino’s side failed to advance out of the group stage in Qatar last November.

The USA is going through a coaching change of their own, with no permanent coach hired while Anthony Hudson serves as interim manager. His squad for this match consists mostly of MLS-based players, since the match is taking place outside of a FIFA window which leaves the European players tied to their clubs this late in the season.

Given the track record of USA against Mexico in recent years and the fact it’s being played in the States, I’m taking the USMNT to get the win here and keep their unbeaten streak alive.