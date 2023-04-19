Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf heads to Australia for the first time this week for LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club. With an extended schedule this year, the Saudi-backed tour is headed to several new locations in 2023, including this Adelaide tournament.

Brooks Koepka enters the tournament fresh off a win at LIV Golf Orlando and a second-place finish at the Masters. He is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1100, alongside Joaquin Niemann, who has the same odds. Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith are both at +1200.

The weather in Adelaide looks pleasant, with highs in the 70s over the weekend and very little chance of precipitation.

Below is a look at the weather report for the three days of the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide starting Friday, April 21 and ending Sunday, April 23.

Friday, April 21

Hi 68°, Low 53°: Partly cloudy, 8% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, April 22

Hi 71°, Low 53°: Sunny, 7% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Sunday, April 23

Hi 75°, Low 58°: Sunny, 5% chance of precipitation, 7 MPH winds