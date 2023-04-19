Full list of starting holes and tee time for Round 1 of LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf heads down under this weekend to play the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia. The three-day tournament will be the first time that LIV Golf has resumed after the Masters, which saw LIV golfer Brooks Koepka capture a second-place finish.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 10:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

LIV Golf Adelaide tees off on Friday, August 21 and will be available to watch on The CW Network and to stream on DAZN. Koepka and Joaquin Niemann enter as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with their odds each set at +1100. All of the golfers will play all 54 holes.

This tournament has a slightly different format than previous LIV events — the teams will be teeing off in the same groups, which has caused golf fans to question whether players will abide by the rules of the game and enforce penalties on each other.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2023 LIV Golf from Grange Golf Club in Adelaide on Friday.