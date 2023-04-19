Fantasy baseball impact of Fernando Tatis Jr. returning to the Padres

The last time we saw Frenando Tatis Jr. on an MLB field in 2021, he was an All-Star and MVP finalist slugging his way into our hearts. Now the San Diego Padres star is making his return to the field almost two years later due to injuries and an 80-game suspension for PEDs.

With Tatis officially back on Thursday, we’re taking a look at the fantasy baseball impact of his return.

Fantasy baseball impact: Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to Padres

Impact on Padres lineup

Tatis will bat leadoff and play right field when he returns, a change deemed necessary due to the Padres signing Xander Bogaerts in the offseason. The position will also limit Tatis’ workload as he readjusts to the Majors. Trent Grisham has been the Padres’ main leadoff man this year, and has hit .224 with four home runs and five RBIs in 18 games this season.

Rest-of-year ranking

After entering the season with an ADP ranking of 15, Tatis should immediately become one of the best fantasy producers at shortstop and outfield. Tatis’ bat appears to be right where it needs to be (he went 11-for-16 with seven home runs and two stolen bases during his 12-game stint at Triple-A earlier this year), and he should generate a ton of production at the top of the Padres’ lineup. The last time we saw Tatis he hit 42 home runs and stole 25 bases in 130 games, and it’s not out of the question to see Tatis put up a 30/30 season despite missing nearly a full month because of this season’s rule changes. Tatis should also provide some extra value as well, as he should score plenty of runs as the Padres table-setter. Tatis will become a must-start the minute he returns, and it’s not out of the question that he ends the year as the No. 1 overall player.