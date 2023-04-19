How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on April 19

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

We’re still over a month out from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view and is slowly setting the table for the Memorial Day event in Las Vegas. As for tonight, we’ll get plenty of action that includes a title match.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The TNT Championship will be on the line tonight as Powerhouse Hobbs will defend against Wardlow. It was just over a month ago after Revolution where Hobbs defeated Wardlow for the belt with the help of QT Marshall. Last week, Wardlow made his anticipated return, destroying Hobbs’ car with a forklift before coming out to the ring for a fight. We’ll see which of these hosses walk out of Pittsburgh tonight with the belt.

The main event of last week’s show featured Chris Jericho defeating Keith Lee with the help of a masked man who turned out to be Swerve Strickland. After the match, Adam Cole came out to check on Lee and stared Jericho down as the show went off the air. These two have been eyeing each other over the past few weeks and they’ll officially come face-to-face tonight.

Britt Baker is back in her hometown and she will team with AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter to face Ruby Soho and Toni Storm of the Outcasts. Both parties in this match have clashed several times over the last few months, with the latter group attacking AEW “Originals” only for the former group to come out and make the save. We’ll see who comes out on top in this one.

Also on the show, we’ll get interview segments from both the Elite and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. We’ll also get a trios match featuring the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn taking on the Jericho Appreciation Society.