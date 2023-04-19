Is Tyler Herro playing for the Heat in Game 2 vs. Bucks Wednesday?

The Miami Heat are hoping to spring another surprise Wednesday when they face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Miami took the first game behind a dominant offensive showing, getting an additional advantage when Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game with a back injury. However, the Heat suffered a key injury themselves when Tyler Herro went down with a hand issue. Here’s the latest on his status for Game 2.

Tyler Herro injury updates

Considering Herro broke his hand, he’s out for this game and the rest of the series. If the Heat advance, he’s likely to miss the second round as well at a minimum. It takes at least a month for a broken hand to heal, which means Herro is set to be on the bench for some time.

With Herro out, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo will take on bigger roles in this offense. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will continue seeing a healthy dose of shots, but maybe Strus and Kyle Lowry also become good DFS filler plays with Herro out.