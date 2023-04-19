How to watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their series lead over the New York Islanders at PNC Arena in Game 2 of their first round series in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina, the Metropolitan Division champions, won the series opener, 2-1. ESPN2 will have coverage of the game beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

This series was expected to be a more defensive-minded series and Game 1 was no exception as both teams stuck with the gritty style of hockey they are known for. Carolina definitely controlled the play with timely breakouts and more transition opportunities. Their penalty kill, best in the NHL, held the Isles to 0-4 on the power play.

The Hurricanes got goals from Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen in Game 1 to take a 2-0 lead. Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, but they couldn’t generate many high-danger opportunities even with the power plays.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Islanders vs. Hurricanes live stream

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.