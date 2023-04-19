How to watch Panthers vs. Bruins in Game 2 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Boston Bruins will enjoy the home ice at the TD Garden as they look to get a 2-0 series lead on the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their first round series Wednesday. The Bruins took the series opener, 3-1. ESPN will have live coverage of the game starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The Bruins are the betting favorites to win the Cup, currently betting at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite a flu-bug going through the locker room, Boston imposed their will on Florida in Game 1 for a relatively routine victory. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk scored the goals for the Bruins and trade-deadling acquisition Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists. Linus Ullmark stood up to the Panthers pressure with 34 saves.

Florida will need more from its big guns. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and showed some fire, but the Bruins shutdown Aleksander Barkov, holding the Panther captain without a shot on goal.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Panthers vs. Bruins live stream

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.