How to watch Wild vs. Stars in Game 2 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Minnesota Wild can take a commanding 2-0 lead in their first round series against the Dallas Stars with a win in Game 2 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. The Wild needed double overtime to beat the Stars, 3-2, in Game 1. ESPN2 will have live coverage starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Wild-Stars series was widely expected to be the tightest one in the first round and if Game 1 is any indication, we’re in for a barn burner. If there was one major question heading into this series it was if Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson could raise his game in the playoffs much what Dallas’ Jake Oettinger did last year. So far, so good as Gustavsson had 51 saves and was under siege for much of the extra stanzas until Ryan Hartman won it for the Wild.

It would be a surprise if this series didn’t go back-and-forth. Both teams got production from their top stars, Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprisov netted the first goal of the game and Dallas’ Jason Robertson gave the Stars a 2-1 lead in the second period. Dallas is a -150 moneyline favorite in Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but Minnesota is -130 to win the series after taking the opener.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars live stream

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.