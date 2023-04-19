How to watch Kings vs. Oilers in Game 2 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Los Angeles Kings can continue to play the role of bracket buster and gain a 2-0 series lead on the Edmonton Oilers with a win at Rogers Place in Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday. ESPN will have live coverage of the team starting at 10 p.m. ET. The Kings rallied for a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1.

Edmonton had a 2-2 record against the Kings in the regular season, but the most explosive offensive team in the league only averaged 2.25 goals in those four games. And likely league MVP Connor McDavid only recorded three points total in those games. It should have been a forewarning for McDavid getting shutout in Game 1, but despite that Leon Draisaitl had two goals in Game 1 and the Oilers had a 3-1 lead midway through the third period.

That’s when Los Angeles’ big guns stepped up. Adrian Kempe scored twice as the Kings rallied to tie the game 3-3 on Anze Kopitar’s goal with 17 seconds left in regulation. Kopitar had four points (goal, three assists) and was in on the overtime game-winner by Alex Iafallo to complete the comeback.

Edmonton is a massive -215 favorite in Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook and despite the loss in Game 1 the Oilers remain a -140 favorite to win the series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Kings vs. Oilers live stream

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.