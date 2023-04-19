Pick on the Moneyline for Brewers-Mariners on April 19

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to leave Seattle with a win on Wednesday in the final game of their series with the Mariners.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners (-130, 8.5)

The Mariners give Marco Gonzales the start, who’s 4.14 ERA since the start of the 2022 season does not tell the story of his he’s truly pitched the past 12 1/2 months.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Gonzales is getting just 5.1 strikeouts while allowing 1.4 home runs per nine innings with a 5.04 fielding independent.

On the other side, Eric Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, who has had his own issues since the start of the 2022 season with a 3.83 ERA along with 3.2 walks and 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed.

Helping Lauer though is a bullpen that entered Tuesday with a 2.26 ERA, which is the best mark in the league along with a Mariners lineup that entered Tuesday 28th among MLB teams in home batting average at .216.

The Mariner bullpen entered Tuesday 10th in bullpen ERA after ranking sixth in this category a season ago and are dealing with an injury to one of their main relievers Andres Munoz.

With the Brewers offense in the top 10 in the league in home runs per at-bay and in a position to have lots of balls in play, the lineup should give Lauer and the bullpen enough support to get the win.

The Play: Brewers +110