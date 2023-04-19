UFC Event Pack Rebate Terms and Conditions

UFC Event Packs include Fight Night Packs ($19.99) and Pay-Per-View Packs ($34.99). The first time a customer purchases a Fight Night Pack or a Pay-Per-View Pack between Thursday at 6PM ET 4/20/23 through Thursday 10 AM ET 4/27/23 , DraftKings will credit the customer’s account with a rebate of the full amount of the pack purchased $19.99 DK Dollars for a Fight Night Pack or $34.99 DK Dollars for a Pay-Per-View Pack respectively. Limit 1 rebate per customer, while supplies last. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for use on DraftKings. DK Dollars do not expire and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

FAQ’s

Q: If I get a rebate for my Fight Night Pack, am I still eligible for a PPV Pack rebate?

A. No, the rebate is only valid for a user’s first Event Pack purchase. Both packs are eligible for a rebate but a single user may only receive a rebate on whichever event pack is purchased first.

Q: When will I receive my rebate?

A: After purchase at regular pack price you will receive your rebate within 7 business days.

Q: How do I use my UFC event packs?

A: Learn more here