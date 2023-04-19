Stars F Joe Pavelski placed in NHL’s concussion protocol, ruled out for Game 2 vs. Wild

Dallas Stars F Joe Pavelski was placed into the NHL’s concussion protocol after exiting Game 1 of the first round vs. the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Pavelski was hit high by Wild D Matt Dumba and was unable to return. Dumba received a minor penalty and is not facing discipline from the League despite Pavelski not being able to play in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The Stars lost Game 1 3-2 in overtime to Minnesota, which entered the series as underdogs as the No. 3 seed in the Central Division. Dallas was almost able to win Game 1 despite losing Pavelski. Now with Pavelski out, the Stars are moving Tyler Seguin up to the top line to skate with RW Jason Robertson and C Roope Hintz. Here’s a look at the projected lineup for Dallas for Game 2:

Robertson — Hintz — Seguin

Benn — Johnson — Dadonov

Marchment — Domi — Dellandrea

Kiviranta — Faksa — Glendening

Pavelski missing puts a bit of a hurt on the forward depth and Seguin will replace the veteran on the first power-play unit. The Stars are still pretty big favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook at -150 on the moneyline despite the absence of the top-line forward. Pavelski is also really good in the face-off dot and on the penalty kill.