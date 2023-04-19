 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stars F Joe Pavelski placed in NHL’s concussion protocol, ruled out for Game 2 vs. Wild

The Dallas forward was hit by Wild D Matt Dumba in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NHL playoffs and did not return.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars skates up ice with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on April 10, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Dallas defeated Detroit 6-1. Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Dallas Stars F Joe Pavelski was placed into the NHL’s concussion protocol after exiting Game 1 of the first round vs. the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Pavelski was hit high by Wild D Matt Dumba and was unable to return. Dumba received a minor penalty and is not facing discipline from the League despite Pavelski not being able to play in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The Stars lost Game 1 3-2 in overtime to Minnesota, which entered the series as underdogs as the No. 3 seed in the Central Division. Dallas was almost able to win Game 1 despite losing Pavelski. Now with Pavelski out, the Stars are moving Tyler Seguin up to the top line to skate with RW Jason Robertson and C Roope Hintz. Here’s a look at the projected lineup for Dallas for Game 2:

Robertson — Hintz — Seguin
Benn — Johnson — Dadonov
Marchment — Domi — Dellandrea
Kiviranta — Faksa — Glendening

Pavelski missing puts a bit of a hurt on the forward depth and Seguin will replace the veteran on the first power-play unit. The Stars are still pretty big favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook at -150 on the moneyline despite the absence of the top-line forward. Pavelski is also really good in the face-off dot and on the penalty kill.

More From DraftKings Nation