Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery after Masters WD

On Wednesday, Tiger Woods announced on Twitter that he had undergone subtalar fusion surgery. The talus bone is located in the lower part of the ankle joint, and Woods had a previous fracture in that bone.

Woods played the Masters at Augusta at the beginning of April and made the cut, but was not able to make it through the weekend, withdrawing due to pain. In the past year, he has dealt with plantar fasciitis in his foot as well as other lingering issues from a 2021 car crash.

He played three of the four majors last year despite being in visible pain, and was only able to finish one, withdrawing from the PGA Championship and missing the cut at the Open Championship. It was revealed this year that Woods had to WD from the PGA because a surgical screw had broken through the skin of his foot.

While some expected to see Woods return for the PGA Championship in May, he will likely continue rehabilitation and recovery from this surgery and will not be able to play.