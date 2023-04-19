Updated Champions League title odds ahead of the semifinal round

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League bracket has moved to the semifinal stage, so it’s a good chance to look at the updated title odds for the remaining four teams. Here are the odds to win the Champions League title for the semifinalists courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City: -165

Real Madrid: +350

Inter Milan: +700

AC Milan: +700

Real Madrid, the defending champions, will be playing Manchester City in a rematch of last year’s semifinal round which the La Liga side won. That makes Los Blancos an intriguing option at +350. There’s still a ton of value on Real Madrid in the semifinal round, which is surprisingly and potentially profitable for bettors.

Inter Milan and AC Milan will play a two-leg Derby di Milano for a spot in the final. It might be worth waiting to see how the first leg shakes out before placing a bet on either of those sides, since they would need just one win after winning this tie to pay off on the wager.

Even though Man City come in as the favorite at -165, it’s important to note that Pep Guardiola has not won this competition since taking over the club. He’s also only made one final, so there’s a good chance his squad gets eliminated here. Avoiding Man City on the futures market would be wise considering the history of this club and Guardiola in the Champions League.