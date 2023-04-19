 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kings fans not allowed to bring in cowbells for Game 3 vs. Warriors

Fans attending Game 3 of the Western Conference’s first round will not be allowed to bring in cowbells to the Chase Center.

By Teddy Ricketson
50 Cent rings the cowbell prior to the game between the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings on January 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.&nbsp; Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings and their fan base are fully acclimating themselves to playoff basketball. The support for their team making its first playoff appearance in over 16 years has been unreal. The fans have chosen the cowbell as their celebratory noisemaker of choice, but some would argue it has gotten a little out of hand. The team announced on Wednesday that cowbells would not be allowed into Game 3 on Thursday as the series heads to Golden State.

A giant cowbell has been rung on the Kings' home court ahead of matchups. Sacramento is out to a 2-0 lead in the series and take momentum into San Francisco. The decision is a tough one, as the Kings faithful could try and take away home-court advantage with their cowbells, but won’t be able to. At the end of the day, you can’t blame the decision likely coming from the Golden State Warriors as their executives were put through the wringer by excited fans during Game 2.

Game 3 will tipoff on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. This is a best-of-seven series, and the Warriors return home down 2-0.

More From DraftKings Nation