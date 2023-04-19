Jaren Jackson Jr. dealing with ankle injury in Game 2 vs. Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has gone to the locker room Wednesday in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers with an ankle injury. Jackson Jr. was able to jog to the locker room, so it might not be a severe issue.

Just when you thought things couldn't get worse... Jaren Jackson Jr. is limping early in Game 2 against the Lakers. Heads to the bench during timeout. — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) April 19, 2023

This is a problem for the Grizzlies, who are already down two key frontcourt players in Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. If Jackson Jr. is also out, the Grizzlies would be down to Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama as the main frontcourt players. The other issue is Jackson Jr.’s ability to make things happen offensively, which Memphis needed with Ja Morant out.

Jackson Jr. did eventually return to the bench, and appears set to come back into the game. However, he could still be limited and any issues he may have could pose to be problems against the Lakers’ size. We’ll see how he holds up as the game goes on.