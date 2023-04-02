How to watch LSU vs. Iowa in 2023 NCAA Women’s Championship via live stream

The No. 3 LSU Tigers are headed to the national championship game in Dallas after defeating Virginia Tech in the Final Four. There, they will take on the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, who handed South Carolina their first loss of the season in a Final Four instant classic. The two teams will face off on Sunday, April 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

2023 March Madness: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU

Date: Sunday, April 2

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Iowa is, of course, led by phenom Caitlin Clark, who has averaged over 32 points per game in the tournament. She leads the team not just in points, but in rebounds (7.2 per game) and in assists (8.6 per game). The Hawkeyes handed South Carolina their first loss of the season in the Final Four after taking down Louisville in the Elite Eight.

LSU is headed by Angel Reese, with 23.3 points and an eyebrow-raising 15.6 rebounds per game this season. The Tigers defeated No. 1 Virginia Tech in the Final Four to reach their first ever national championship — in fact, this will be both participating teams’ first title game appearance in program history. Second-year head coach Kim Mulkey has turned LSU around from a 9-13 season just two years ago.