Where is the Women’s Final Four after 2023?

As the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament draws to a close with the city of Dallas serving as host for the Final Four, it’s never too early to look ahead to the next round of March Madness.

As the saying goes, “stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” which of course means to mark your calendars and plan your trips as we lay out the future sites of the Women’s Final Four.

April 5 and 7, 2024: Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

The final stop for the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament will be hosted by the Mid-American Conference and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, marking the second time the city has hosted the Women’s semifinal and championship games. Cleveland last hosted in 2007 when Tennessee and legendary head coach Pat Summitt claimed the seventh of eight national championships won by the Lady Vols.

April 4 and 6, 2025: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission plays host to the 2025 edition of the Women’s Final Four and is no stranger to holding the festivities. Tampa Bay has welcomed more fans in Women’s Final Four history than any other city, with a combined 123,039 fans attending the 2008, 2015, and 2019 Women’s Final Fours.

April 3 and 5, 2026: Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

Arizona State University will serve as the lone host of the 2026 Women’s Final Four, marking the first time the city of Phoenix has hosted the event. The Women’s semifinals and championship games were last held in the Mountain and Pacific time zones in 2012 in Denver and in 1999 in San Jose, California.

April 2 and 4, 2027: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

The Women’s Final Four returns to Columbus for the second time as The Ohio State University and Greater Columbus Sports Commission serve as hosts for the festivities. The city last hosted in 2018, which culminated with two overtime semifinals and a buzzer-beater as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish claimed their second national title in school history.