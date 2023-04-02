When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Wrestlemania 39?

The WWE has set up shop in the Los Angeles area this weekend for its biggest show of the year with Wrestlemania 39 coming live for two nights from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. While the show should be a grand spectacle, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view in the fallout from it all.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Backlash coming live from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6. The show will be hosted by international pop icon and native of Puerto Rico Bad Bunny, who has made numerous appearances on WWE television for the past two years. This is significant as it will be the first WWE pay-per-view held on the island since New Year’s Revolution in January of 2005. It will also be the first of back-to-back international ppv’s for the company as they will head to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring show later on in the month.

Backlash is traditionally a show that features at least a few Wrestlemania rematches, so that’s what we should anticipate for this show.