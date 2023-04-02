How much will the winner of the Valero Texas Open receive in 2023

The Valero Texas Open teed off from TPC San Antonio on Thursday, March 30. The full-field event featured a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and the remaining golfers played through Saturday and Sunday for a cut of an $8.9 million purse. The forecast calls for inclement weather to roll through, which could affect or delay play.

The winner of the tournament receives $1.6 million, and the runner-up earns $907,000. The winner also receives an exemption to the Masters next week — perhaps the most significant prize of all — as well as 34 OWGR points, 500 FedExCup points, and an exemption on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2025 season.

JJ Spaun won it all last year, and Tyrrell Hatton entered the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook as the 2023 favorite. Patrick Rodgers heads into the final round as the leader at -12. He is one shot up on Corey Conners and three shots up on Matt Kuchar. Conners enters the final round as the favorite to win at +190 and Rodgers follows at +200.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Valero Texas Open.