How much will the winner of the Valero Texas Open receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the Valero Texas Open, taking place in San Antonio, Texas in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Day Four Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Valero Texas Open teed off from TPC San Antonio on Thursday, March 30. The full-field event featured a cut after 36 holes on Friday, and the remaining golfers played through Saturday and Sunday for a cut of an $8.9 million purse. The forecast calls for inclement weather to roll through, which could affect or delay play.

The winner of the tournament receives $1.6 million, and the runner-up earns $907,000. The winner also receives an exemption to the Masters next week — perhaps the most significant prize of all — as well as 34 OWGR points, 500 FedExCup points, and an exemption on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2025 season.

JJ Spaun won it all last year, and Tyrrell Hatton entered the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook as the 2023 favorite. Patrick Rodgers heads into the final round as the leader at -12. He is one shot up on Corey Conners and three shots up on Matt Kuchar. Conners enters the final round as the favorite to win at +190 and Rodgers follows at +200.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

2023 Valero Texas Open Prize Money

Total Prize Money $8,900,000
1st $1,602,000
2nd $970,100
3rd $542,010
4th $436,100
5th $364,900
6th $322,625
7th $300,375
8th $278,125
9th $260,325
10th $242,525
11th $224,725
12th $206,925
13th $189,125
14th $171,325
15th $162,425
16th $153,525
17th $144,625
18th $135,725
19th $126,825
20th $117,925
21st $109,025
22nd $100,125
23rd $93,005
24th $85,885
25th $78,765
26th $71,645
27th $68,975
28th $66,305
29th $63,635
30th $60,965
31st $58,295
32nd $55,625
33rd $52,955
34th $50,730
35th $48,505
36th $46,280
37th $44,055
38th $42,275
39th $40,495
40th $38,715
41st $36,935
42nd $35,155
43rd $33,375
44th $31,595
45th $29,815
46th $28,035
47th $26,255
48th $24,831
49th $23,585
50th $22,873
51st $22,339
52nd $21,805
53rd $21,449
54th $21,093
55th $20,915
56th $20,737
57th $20,559
58th $20,381
59th $20,203
60th $20,025
61st $19,847
62nd $19,669
63rd $19,491
64th $19,313
65th $19,135

