How to watch BattleHawks vs. Roughnecks in XFL Week 7

A pair of 4-2 teams are on a collision course, as the Houston Roughnecks host the St. Louis BattleHawks in Week 7 of the XFL season. Kickoff from TDECU Stadium in Houston, TX is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2.

Below, we’ll break down how to watch this matchup on TV and via live stream.

St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks

The BattleHawks are fresh off a 29-6 win at Vegas last week. QB A.J. McCarron looked sharp, throwing for 236 passing yards with three touchdown tosses and no interceptions. He now has 14 passing touchdowns this season, which leads the XFL. Simply put, when McCarron is having a good game, the BattleHawks are difficult to beat. St. Louis is tied for the second-best record in the league at 4-2. Both of the BattleHawks’ losses came against the undefeated D.C. Defenders.

After starting the season 4-0, the Roughnecks have dropped back-to-back games. Last week’s defeat was by a score of 37-26 at the hands of the undefeated Defenders. QB Brandon Silvers has been productive this season, ranking third in passing yards and tied for second with 11 passing touchdowns. However, he was benched in the second half of last week’s loss. QB Cole McDonald came in and promptly ran for a touchdown while tossing another one with 194 passing yards on 8-of-11 attempts. Perhaps there’s a QB controversy brewing in Houston? That will be something to monitor throughout this game.

The Roughnecks are favored by 3 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 44.5.

Game time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, April 2

Location: TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX

Moneyline: Houston -155 / St. Louis +135