The Masters 2023: How players qualify for A Tradition Unlike Any Other

The Masters quickly approaches as golfers head to Augusta National next week for A Tradition Unlike Any Other. The tournament tees off on Thursday, August 6, and will bring together a field of some of the best golfers in the world.
So how do you get one of those coveted Masters invitations? There are a few ways golfers can qualify for the Masters. One way is to win the Masters, which gives golfers a lifetime exemption, or any of the major championships, which give golfers a five-year exemption. The winner of THE PLAYERS gets to play in The Masters for the next three years.
The top four finishers in the other three major championships receive a one-year exemption in the Masters the next calendar year, while the top 12 finishers from last year’s Masters get invited back. All PGA TOUR winners of events that offer full FedEx Cup points get an invite (basically all the non-dual week events), as does any golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 as of January 1. So too are the Top 50 in OWGR as of March 21, the Monday before The Masters.
Golfers who qualified for the previous year’s Tour Championship get an invite, and the winners of several amateur competitions — Latin American, British, Asia-Pacific, and U.S. — also get a one-year invite.
The field may not be complete quite yet — the winner of this weekend’s Valero Texas Open will have a quick turnaround to get to Augusta if he has not yet qualified previous to the win.
Below is the current field for the 2023 Masters, and we’ll add the Valero Open winner on Sunday if they aren’t previously exempt.
2023 Masters Field
|Player
|Player
|Abraham Ancer
|Sam Bennett (a)
|Keegan Bradley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Ben Carr (a)
|Cameron Champ
|Corey Conners
|Fred Couples
|Harrison Crowe (a)
|Jason Day
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Harris English
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Ryan Fox
|Sergio Garcia
|Talor Gooch
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Kazuki Higa
|Tom Hoge
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Dustin Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Brooks Koepka
|Jason Kokrak
|Bernhard Langer
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Shane Lowry
|Sandy Lyle
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Matthew McClean (a)
|Rory McIlroy
|Adrian Meronk
|Phil Mickelson
|Keith Mitchell
|Larry Mize
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Kevin Na
|Joaquin Niemann
|Alex Noren
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Mito Pereira
|Thomas Pieters
|J.T. Poston
|Aldrich Potgieter (a)
|Seamus Power
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Reed
|Justin Rose
|Gordon Sargent (a)
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Charl Schwartzel
|Adam Scott
|Vijay Singh
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Svensson
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Harold Varner III
|Bubba Watson
|Mike Weir
|Danny Willett
|Aaron Wise
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris