 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Masters 2023: How players qualify for A Tradition Unlike Any Other

We go through the many ways to qualify for the Masters.

By Grace McDermott
2022 Masters Tournament - Final Round Set Number: X164005 TK4

The Masters quickly approaches as golfers head to Augusta National next week for A Tradition Unlike Any Other. The tournament tees off on Thursday, August 6, and will bring together a field of some of the best golfers in the world.

So how do you get one of those coveted Masters invitations? There are a few ways golfers can qualify for the Masters. One way is to win the Masters, which gives golfers a lifetime exemption, or any of the major championships, which give golfers a five-year exemption. The winner of THE PLAYERS gets to play in The Masters for the next three years.

The top four finishers in the other three major championships receive a one-year exemption in the Masters the next calendar year, while the top 12 finishers from last year’s Masters get invited back. All PGA TOUR winners of events that offer full FedEx Cup points get an invite (basically all the non-dual week events), as does any golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 as of January 1. So too are the Top 50 in OWGR as of March 21, the Monday before The Masters.

Golfers who qualified for the previous year’s Tour Championship get an invite, and the winners of several amateur competitions — Latin American, British, Asia-Pacific, and U.S. — also get a one-year invite.

The field may not be complete quite yet — the winner of this weekend’s Valero Texas Open will have a quick turnaround to get to Augusta if he has not yet qualified previous to the win.

Below is the current field for the 2023 Masters, and we’ll add the Valero Open winner on Sunday if they aren’t previously exempt.

2023 Masters Field

Player
Player
Abraham Ancer
Sam Bennett (a)
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Ben Carr (a)
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Harrison Crowe (a)
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Ryan Fox
Sergio Garcia
Talor Gooch
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Kazuki Higa
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Bernhard Langer
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Sandy Lyle
Hideki Matsuyama
Matthew McClean (a)
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Jose Maria Olazabal
Louis Oosthuizen
Mito Pereira
Thomas Pieters
J.T. Poston
Aldrich Potgieter (a)
Seamus Power
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Gordon Sargent (a)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Harold Varner III
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

More From DraftKings Nation