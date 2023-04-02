The Masters 2023: How players qualify for A Tradition Unlike Any Other

The Masters quickly approaches as golfers head to Augusta National next week for A Tradition Unlike Any Other. The tournament tees off on Thursday, August 6, and will bring together a field of some of the best golfers in the world.

So how do you get one of those coveted Masters invitations? There are a few ways golfers can qualify for the Masters. One way is to win the Masters, which gives golfers a lifetime exemption, or any of the major championships, which give golfers a five-year exemption. The winner of THE PLAYERS gets to play in The Masters for the next three years.

The top four finishers in the other three major championships receive a one-year exemption in the Masters the next calendar year, while the top 12 finishers from last year’s Masters get invited back. All PGA TOUR winners of events that offer full FedEx Cup points get an invite (basically all the non-dual week events), as does any golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 as of January 1. So too are the Top 50 in OWGR as of March 21, the Monday before The Masters.

Golfers who qualified for the previous year’s Tour Championship get an invite, and the winners of several amateur competitions — Latin American, British, Asia-Pacific, and U.S. — also get a one-year invite.

The field may not be complete quite yet — the winner of this weekend’s Valero Texas Open will have a quick turnaround to get to Augusta if he has not yet qualified previous to the win.

Below is the current field for the 2023 Masters, and we’ll add the Valero Open winner on Sunday if they aren’t previously exempt.