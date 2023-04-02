Can LIV golfers compete at The Masters?

The Masters tees off from Augusta National on April 6 for the 87th beginning of A Tradition Unlike Any Other. Amidst the continuing controversy surrounding LIV Golf and the PGA TOUR, so far all four major tournaments have elected to continue to allow LIV golfers to compete and participate.

However they have not changed the qualifications for getting an invitation, many of which hinge on participation in the PGA TOUR — for instance, winning a PGA TOUR event in the past year or finishing in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings will also get you an invitation, but the OWGR has declined to grant points at LIV events.

So who will actually qualify? Golfers who have won the Masters before, who finished top 12 last year, or who have recently won THE PLAYERS or another major championship will be invited. In total, 18 golfers in the Masters field are now a part of LIV Golf.

Here is the complete list of LIV golfers playing in the 2023 Masters, and how they qualified for the event.