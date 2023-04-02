Can LIV golfers compete at The Masters?

The Masters tees off from Augusta National on April 6 for the 87th beginning of A Tradition Unlike Any Other. Amidst the continuing controversy surrounding LIV Golf and the PGA TOUR, so far all four major tournaments have elected to continue to allow LIV golfers to compete and participate.
However they have not changed the qualifications for getting an invitation, many of which hinge on participation in the PGA TOUR — for instance, winning a PGA TOUR event in the past year or finishing in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings will also get you an invitation, but the OWGR has declined to grant points at LIV events.
So who will actually qualify? Golfers who have won the Masters before, who finished top 12 last year, or who have recently won THE PLAYERS or another major championship will be invited. In total, 18 golfers in the Masters field are now a part of LIV Golf.
Here is the complete list of LIV golfers playing in the 2023 Masters, and how they qualified for the event.
- Abraham Ancer (OWGR Top 50 2022)
- Bryson DeChambeau (US Open Champion)
- Sergio Garcia (Masters Champion)
- Talor Gooch (PGA TOUR Top 30 2022, OWGR Top 50)
- Dustin Johnson (Masters Champion)
- Brooks Koepka (US Open Champion, PGA Champion)
- Jason Kokrak (OWGR Top 50 2022)
- Phil Mickelson (Masters Champion, PGA Champion)
- Kevin Na (OWGR Top 50 2022)
- Joaquin Niemann (PGA TOUR Top 30 2022, OWGR Top 50)
- Louis Oosthuizen (OWGR Top 50 2022)
- Mito Peirera (Top 4 2022 PGA Championship)
- Thomas Pieters (OWGR Top 50 2022)
- Patrick Reed (Masters Champion)
- Charl Schwartzel (Masters Champion, Top 12 2022 Masters)
- Cameron Smith (Open Champion, TPC Champion, Top 12 2022 Masters, PGA TOUR Top 30 2022, OWGR Top 50 2022)
- Harold Varner III (OWGR Top 50 2022)
- Bubba Watson (Masters Champion)