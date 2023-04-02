How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Richmond, Virginia this weekend. The Richmond Raceway will host the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This will be the seventh race of the season. Tyler Reddick heads into this one coming off a win at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2023 Toyota Owners 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, April 2nd
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
STARTING LINEUP
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|2
|Kyle Busch
|8
|3
|William Byron
|24
|4
|Ross Chastain
|1
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|6
|Austin Cindric
|2
|7
|Chris Buescher
|17
|8
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|9
|Kyle Larson
|5
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|13
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|15
|Michael McDowell
|34
|16
|Corey Lajoie
|7
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|18
|Joey Logano
|22
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|20
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|21
|Christopher Bell
|20
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|23
|Noah Gragson
|42
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|25
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|26
|Harrison Burton
|21
|27
|Austin Dillon
|3
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|29
|Justin Haley
|31
|30
|Josh Berry
|9
|31
|Cody Ware
|51
|32
|Aric Almirola
|10
|33
|Ryan Preece
|41
|34
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|36
|Ty Dillon
|77
|37
|Chandler Smith
|13