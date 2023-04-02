 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Menards/Knauf Ford) drives over the hill of turn 10 during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 26, 2023 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Richmond, Virginia this weekend. The Richmond Raceway will host the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This will be the seventh race of the season. Tyler Reddick heads into this one coming off a win at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Toyota Owners 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 2nd
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Alex Bowman 48
2 Kyle Busch 8
3 William Byron 24
4 Ross Chastain 1
5 Tyler Reddick 45
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
9 Kyle Larson 5
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Martin Truex Jr 19
13 Todd Gilliland 38
14 Ty Gibbs 54
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 Corey Lajoie 7
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Joey Logano 22
19 Chase Briscoe 14
20 Daniel Suarez 99
21 Christopher Bell 20
22 Erik Jones 43
23 Noah Gragson 42
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 A.J. Allmendinger 16
26 Harrison Burton 21
27 Austin Dillon 3
28 Bubba Wallace 23
29 Justin Haley 31
30 Josh Berry 9
31 Cody Ware 51
32 Aric Almirola 10
33 Ryan Preece 41
34 J.J. Yeley 15
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 Chandler Smith 13

More From DraftKings Nation