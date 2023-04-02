How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Richmond, Virginia this weekend. The Richmond Raceway will host the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This will be the seventh race of the season. Tyler Reddick heads into this one coming off a win at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Toyota Owners 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 2nd

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP