What time is the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident that Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, avoids during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 2 with the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

Denny Hamlin won last year’s iteration of this race. He finished in 3:04:03. Alex Bowman picked up the win in 3:06:57 in 2021, while Martin Truex Jr. won in 3:00:16 in 2019. The race wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

William Byron and Kevin Harvick are tied with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +550 and are followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Christopher Bell (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+900). Tyler Reddick is coming off a win at last week’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He has +1800 odds of winning a second race in a row.

