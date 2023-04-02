What time is the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 2 with the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

Denny Hamlin won last year’s iteration of this race. He finished in 3:04:03. Alex Bowman picked up the win in 3:06:57 in 2021, while Martin Truex Jr. won in 3:00:16 in 2019. The race wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

William Byron and Kevin Harvick are tied with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +550 and are followed by Kyle Larson (+650), Christopher Bell (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+900). Tyler Reddick is coming off a win at last week’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He has +1800 odds of winning a second race in a row.