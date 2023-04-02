NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, April 2

There are 13 games on Sunday’s NBA slate, but just nine are part of the main DFS slate. That still provides plenty of spots for value adds to lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers, $5,000

The big man is getting extended minutes with Myles Turner effectively being shut down for the year. He’s topped 20 DKFP in four of the last five games, including three 24+ DKFP performances. The matchup against the Cavaliers is a tough one, but Jackson should have enough volume to deliver a solid fantasy outing at this price point.

Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks, $4,900

With De’Andre Hunter sidelined Sunday, Bey is likely to get another start or at least see extended minutes. He’s topped 30 DKFP in the last two games, and has gone for 27+ DKFP in five of the last six contests. The Mavericks come into this game on the second night of a back-to-back set, so that could mean easier opportunities for Bey.

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks, $4,100

With Julius Randle sidelined, Toppin should once again get the start against a Wizards team looking to bottom out. The combo forward hasn’t been getting as much playing time as expected but has delivered decent production with 15+ DKFP in three straight games. He’s a solid play at this price point.