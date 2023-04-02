Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 2

We have 13 games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which offers plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorites for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid over 31.5 points vs. Bucks (-120)

The big man is 1-1-1 on this line in three matchups against Milwaukee this season, most recently going for 31 in Philadelphia’s win over the Bucks in March. The 76ers are four games behind Milwaukee but can put some pressure on the top team in the East with a win here heading into the final week. This is also a measuring stick for Embiid, who is in the thick of the MVP chase. Look for him to make a statement and top this line.

Trae Young over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Mavericks (+125)

Young has been inconsistent this season, and his perimeter shooting is probably the most indicative of that inconsistency. The point guard has only gone over this mark once in the last three games but has hit the over in seven of his last 12 contests. He’s shooting 43.9% from deep in that span, although his season percentage sits at 34.2%. With the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back, Young should see some more favorable looks in this game. Back him to hit the over on this prop.

De’Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists vs. Spurs (-140)

The Kings point guard has topped this line in three straight games, including two blowout wins for Sacramento. This is likely to be another easy result, especially with San Antonio in full tank mode. Fox has gotten enough playing time to get over this line even in blowouts, so there’s less of a concern with that here. Back the guard to get at least six assists again Sunday.