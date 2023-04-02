Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Bulls on Sunday

The Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) will look to keep their winning ways going Sunday afternoon when they face the Chicago Bulls (37-40) in the Windy City. The Grizzlies are looking to catch the Nuggets at the top of the West standings, while the Bulls look to maintain the No. 10 spot in the play-in tournament.

The Grizzlies are intact on the day-to-day injury front. Alex Caruso is probable for Chicago with a foot issue.

The Grizzlies are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 229. Memphis is -145 on the moneyline while Chicago is +125.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -3

Memphis has struggled on the road with a 15-22 mark, while the Bulls are 20-18 straight up at home. However, Chicago is 7-10-1 ATS as a home underdog this season. The Grizzlies are playing with more confidence at the moment and have won eight of their last 10 games, while the Bulls are almost backing into the play-in tournament by virtue of other teams tanking. Take Memphis to win and cover on the road Sunday afternoon.

Over/Under: Over 229

The Grizzlies are the top scoring team in the NBA over the last 10 games, while the Bulls are just below the league average at 16th over the same timespan. Memphis has actually gone under its totals in three of the last four games but should be able to get easy buckets against Chicago’s poor defense. The Bulls, who have gone over their totals in four of their last five games, will have to score to keep up. Look for the over to hit on this number.