Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Hawks on Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks (37-41) hope to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday. The Mavericks sit in 11th in the West, one game back of the final play-in tournament spot. The Hawks are eighth in the East, four games back of the No. 6 seed and will likely be in the play-in tournament.

We’ll see if the Mavericks sit Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving on the second night of a back-to-back set. De’Andre Hunter has been ruled out for Atlanta with a knee injury.

The Hawks are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 245.5. Atlanta is -150 on the moneyline, while Dallas comes in at +130.

Mavericks vs. Hawks, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -3

The Mavericks are 3-8-1 ATS with no rest, and sport a 15-25 mark away from home. The Hawks are at least competent at home, going 22-16 straight up and 14-17 ATS as a home favorite. Both teams have been inconsistent, but the Hawks are more fresh at the moment and have been playing better basketball. This is a bad spot for Dallas coming in on the second night of a back-to-back. Take the Hawks to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 245.5

The Hawks rank fifth in points per game over the last five games, but the Mavericks are 20th in the same category. Dallas has gone under its totals in four of the last five games, while the Hawks have hit three straight unders. The Mavericks should continue to slow things down in an attempt to keep Atlanta’s offense in check. On a massive number like this, the under is always the safer option as one short poor stretch of play can automatically eliminate the over.