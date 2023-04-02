Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Thunder on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns (42-35) and Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) will wrap up their series Sunday in the fourth and final matchup of the season. The Suns won the first two games but Oklahoma City took the last contest a few weeks ago. Phoenix appears locked into an automatic playoff spot, while Oklahoma City is fighting for a play-in spot and currently sits in the No. 10 slot.

Both teams are intact on the injury front. Kevin Durant missed the last game between these teams but he’s back now for Phoenix.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 237. Phoenix is -225 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City is +190.

Suns vs. Thunder, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +5.5

Even with Durant back in the lineup going against the first franchise he played for, the Thunder are hard to bet against as underdogs. Oklahoma City is 29-19-3 ATS this season as the underdog, while Phoenix is 19-19-1 ATS as the road team. The Suns are on a four-game winning streak and should be able to make it five, but the Thunder will keep things close in this one. Back Oklahoma City to cover on at home.

Over/Under: Over 237

Neither team plays much defense, and all three previous matchups this season have gone over this number. The Suns have gone under their totals in the last three games but had a string of five overs before that. The Thunder have gone under on their totals in four of the last five games, so this pick is a bit against the trends. Take the over on this number Sunday.