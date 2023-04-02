Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) meet the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) Sunday evening in a matchup of two Eastern Conference title contenders. The 76ers are four games behind Milwaukee in the standings but hold a 2-1 edge in the season series heading into this final matchup. The Bucks lost their last game against the Celtics, while Philadelphia has won two in a row.

Both teams have a clean injury report, so this truly will be a good litmus test for both sides heading into the playoffs.

The Bucks are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 236.5. Milwaukee is -200 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is +170.

76ers vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +5

Philadelphia has won two of the last three games in this series, including a 133-130 thriller the last time out. Despite having a 8-9 ATS mark as a road underdog, the 76ers are 21-17 ATS as the road team overall this season. The Bucks are 21-15-2 ATS as the home favorite and should be looking to bounce back after an embarrassing loss to Boston but the 76ers have the talent to match them here. Take Philadelphia to cover, especially on a two-possession spread.

Over/Under: Under 236.5

Even though the last meeting went for 263 combined points, the previous two contests went well under this mark. The 76ers have gone under their totals in four of the last seven, with one push in that span as well. Even though the Bucks have gone over in the last three games, they are 4-3 to the over in the last seven. This will be a close contest but should come under this relatively higher total.