Odds to win the 2023 Masters heading into tournament week

A tradition unlike any other returns, as the 2023 Masters is back on your TV screens this week. The major your friend that loves golf is obsessed with takes place from April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

2022 Masters champion and runner-up, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, share the top spot on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board, both set at +700 to win it all.

If McIlroy won, it would be his first Masters win and would complete his career slam of all four majors. If Scheffler won, he would be the first to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Woods’ odds are set at +6000, and at +500 to finish in the top 10. He won the Masters most recently in 2019.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds as of April 1 for the 2023 Masters, which tees off Thursday, April 6.