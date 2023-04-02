 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds to win the 2023 Masters heading into tournament week

The field is set for the 2023 Masters, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By Grace McDermott
Scottie Scheffler is awarded the Green Jacket by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan during the Green Jacket Ceremony after he won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

A tradition unlike any other returns, as the 2023 Masters is back on your TV screens this week. The major your friend that loves golf is obsessed with takes place from April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

2022 Masters champion and runner-up, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, share the top spot on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board, both set at +700 to win it all.

If McIlroy won, it would be his first Masters win and would complete his career slam of all four majors. If Scheffler won, he would be the first to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Woods’ odds are set at +6000, and at +500 to finish in the top 10. He won the Masters most recently in 2019.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds as of April 1 for the 2023 Masters, which tees off Thursday, April 6.

2023 Masters Odds April 1

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +700 +165 −140
Rory McIlroy +700 +165 −140
Jon Rahm +850 +190 −110
Jordan Spieth +1600 +350 +165
Patrick Cantlay +1800 +360 +175
Jason Day +2000 +450 +200
Cameron Smith +2000 +400 +190
Xander Schauffele +2200 +450 +210
Tony Finau +2200 +500 +220
Justin Thomas +2200 +450 +210
Collin Morikawa +2200 +450 +210
Dustin Johnson +2500 +500 +240
Max Homa +2800 +550 +250
Cameron Young +2800 +550 +260
Will Zalatoris +3500 +700 +300
Viktor Hovland +3500 +650 +280
Sung-Jae Im +3500 +750 +320
Sam Burns +3500 +800 +330
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +800 +330
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4500 +900 +360
Corey Conners +4500 +900 +360
Brooks Koepka +4500 +900 +400
Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +1000 +400
Shane Lowry +5500 +1100 +450
Joaquin Niemann +5500 +1100 +450
Tommy Fleetwood +6000 +1200 +450
Tiger Woods +6000 +1200 +500
Justin Rose +6000 +1100 +450
Min Woo Lee +6500 +1200 +550
Patrick Reed +7000 +1200 +550
Joohyung Kim +7000 +1200 +500
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1400 +550
Adam Scott +8000 +1600 +600
Louis Oosthuizen +9000 +1600 +650
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 +2000 +800
Kurt Kitayama +10000 +1800 +750
Tom Hoge +11000 +2000 +800
Talor Gooch +11000 +2000 +800
Sergio Garcia +11000 +2000 +750
Abraham Ancer +11000 +2000 +750
Sahith Theegala +11000 +2000 +800
Keegan Bradley +11000 +2200 +800
Keith Mitchell +11000 +2000 +750
Seamus Power +13000 +2500 +900
Danny Willett +13000 +2500 +900
Brian Harman +13000 +2200 +850
Mito Pereira +13000 +2200 +850
Thomas Pieters +15000 +2800 +1000
Russell Henley +15000 +2500 +1000
Billy Horschel +15000 +3000 +1100
Chris Kirk +15000 +2800 +1000
Phil Mickelson +18000 +3500 +1200
Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +3500 +1200
Ryan Fox +18000 +3000 +1100
Alex Noren +18000 +3500 +1200
Gary Woodland +20000 +3500 +1200
Bubba Watson +20000 +3500 +1200
J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1200
Jason Kokrak +25000 +4000 +1400
Harris English +25000 +4000 +1400
Harold Varner III +25000 +4000 +1400
Francesco Molinari +25000 +4000 +1400
Cameron Champ +25000 +4500 +1600
Adam Svensson +25000 +4000 +1400
Taylor Moore +25000 +4500 +1400
Kevin Na +30000 +4500 +1600
K.H.Lee +30000 +5500 +1800
Adrian Meronk +30000 +5000 +1800
Sepp Straka +35000 +6000 +2000
Kevin Kisner +35000 +6000 +2000
Charl Schwartzel +35000 +6000 +2000
Scott Stallings +35000 +6000 +2000
Kazuki Higa +40000 +7500 +2500
Zach Johnson +50000 +9000 +2800
Bernhard Langer +80000 +13000 +4000
Gordon Sargent +80000 +13000 +3500
Mike Weir +200000 +30000 +9000
Fred Couples +200000 +35000 +9000
Aldrich Potgieter +200000 +30000 +8000
Vijay Singh +250000 +40000 +18000
Sam Bennett +250000 +40000 +18000
Harrison Crowe +250000 +40000 +15000
Ben Carr +250000 +40000 +15000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +250000 +40000 +18000
Matthew McClean +250000 +40000 +15000
Sandy Lyle +500000 +50000 +30000
Larry Mize +500000 +50000 +30000
Jose Maria Olazabal +500000 +50000 +30000

More From DraftKings Nation