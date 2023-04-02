Odds to win the 2023 Masters heading into tournament week

A tradition unlike any other returns, as the 2023 Masters is back on your TV screens this week. The major your friend that loves golf is obsessed with takes place from April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.
2022 Masters champion and runner-up, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, share the top spot on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board, both set at +700 to win it all.
If McIlroy won, it would be his first Masters win and would complete his career slam of all four majors. If Scheffler won, he would be the first to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.
Woods’ odds are set at +6000, and at +500 to finish in the top 10. He won the Masters most recently in 2019.
Here’s a look at the full slate of odds as of April 1 for the 2023 Masters, which tees off Thursday, April 6.
2023 Masters Odds April 1
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|+165
|−140
|Rory McIlroy
|+700
|+165
|−140
|Jon Rahm
|+850
|+190
|−110
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|+350
|+165
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|+360
|+175
|Jason Day
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|+400
|+190
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|+500
|+220
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Dustin Johnson
|+2500
|+500
|+240
|Max Homa
|+2800
|+550
|+250
|Cameron Young
|+2800
|+550
|+260
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|+650
|+280
|Sung-Jae Im
|+3500
|+750
|+320
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|+800
|+330
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|+800
|+330
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4500
|+900
|+360
|Corey Conners
|+4500
|+900
|+360
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|+1000
|+400
|Shane Lowry
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6000
|+1200
|+450
|Tiger Woods
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|+1100
|+450
|Min Woo Lee
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Patrick Reed
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Joohyung Kim
|+7000
|+1200
|+500
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|+1400
|+550
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|+1600
|+600
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+9000
|+1600
|+650
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Kurt Kitayama
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Tom Hoge
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Talor Gooch
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Sergio Garcia
|+11000
|+2000
|+750
|Abraham Ancer
|+11000
|+2000
|+750
|Sahith Theegala
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Keegan Bradley
|+11000
|+2200
|+800
|Keith Mitchell
|+11000
|+2000
|+750
|Seamus Power
|+13000
|+2500
|+900
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|+2500
|+900
|Brian Harman
|+13000
|+2200
|+850
|Mito Pereira
|+13000
|+2200
|+850
|Thomas Pieters
|+15000
|+2800
|+1000
|Russell Henley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Billy Horschel
|+15000
|+3000
|+1100
|Chris Kirk
|+15000
|+2800
|+1000
|Phil Mickelson
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ryan Fox
|+18000
|+3000
|+1100
|Alex Noren
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Gary Woodland
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Bubba Watson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Jason Kokrak
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Harris English
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Harold Varner III
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Francesco Molinari
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Cameron Champ
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Taylor Moore
|+25000
|+4500
|+1400
|Kevin Na
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|K.H.Lee
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Adrian Meronk
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Sepp Straka
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Kevin Kisner
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Scott Stallings
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Kazuki Higa
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Zach Johnson
|+50000
|+9000
|+2800
|Bernhard Langer
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Gordon Sargent
|+80000
|+13000
|+3500
|Mike Weir
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Fred Couples
|+200000
|+35000
|+9000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+200000
|+30000
|+8000
|Vijay Singh
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Sam Bennett
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Harrison Crowe
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Ben Carr
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Matthew McClean
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Sandy Lyle
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Larry Mize
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000