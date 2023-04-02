Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Red Sox on Sunday, April 2

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday in the final game of a three-game series. The Orioles took home the first, 10-9, and the Red Sox won the second, 9-8.

Orioles-Red Sox picks: Sunday, April 2

Injury report

Orioles

RHP Mychal Givens - knee

C James McCann - oblique

RHP Dillon Tate - elbow

LHP John Means - elbow

Red Sox

RHP Garrett Whitlock - hip

RHP Brayan Bello - elbow

LHP James Paxton - hamstring

LHP Joely Rodriguez - oblique

RHP Wyatt Mills - elbow

Starting pitchers

LHP Cole Irvin will take the mound for the Orioles, while RHP Tanner Houck will pitch for the Red Sox. Last season, Irvin finished 9-13 with a 3.98 ERA with the Oakland A’s, and Houck went 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA. Houck was largely a bullpen pitcher last year, and moves into a starting position now.

Over/Under pick

Both games in this series have finished with the defense falling apart — Baltimore nearly blew an 8-2 lead in the first game, and did blow 7-0 lead in the second game of the series. With the way both teams have been hitting in this series — at least one team hitting nine on their own in each game — I like the over here.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Houck’s move to starting pitcher after a rough spring training does not bode well for a Red Sox team that has already been giving up plenty of runs this series. As he pitches to a lineup of Adley Rutchman, Austin Hays, and Ryan Mountcastle, I like the Orioles here.

Pick: Baltimore +120