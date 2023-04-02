Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Yankees on Sunday, April 2

The New York Yankees host the San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of the opening series of the 2023 MLB season at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx at 1:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees won the opener on Thursday 5-0 behind HRs from Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres. The Giants answered back on Saturday with a 7-5 victory on a 3-RBI performance from Brandon Crawford. Here we’ll go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Giants-Yankees picks: Sunday, April 2

Injury report

Yankees

Luis Severino (lat), Harrison Bader (oblique), Carlos Rodon (elbow), Lou Trivino (elbow), Tommy Kahnle (biceps)

Giants

Mitch Haniger (oblique), Austin Slater (hamstring), Joey Bart (back)

Starting pitchers

Ross Stripling vs. Jhony Brito

Stripling comes over to the West coast after spending the past three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He set career highs in wins (10), ERA (3.01) and WAR (2.7) last season with the Jays. Last season against the Yankees, Stripling allowed four runs over 7.2 IP.

Brito is set to make his MLB Debut for the Yankees, who are already down a handful of starters to begin the season. Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon are starting the season injured and out of the rotation. Frankie Montas isn’t expected to pitch this season due to surgery. So Brito is going to get an early crack at the rotation. The Yankees need Brito to get to at least 5-6 innings given how much the bullpen worked on Saturday.

Over/Under pick

There needs to be an emphasis on hitting early in the season for New York with the pitching staff so depleted. This isn’t a big game by any means this early in the season, however. The fact Brito is making his debut and the Yankees likely needing to use the bullpen again, makes the over look good in this spot. Michael King and Clay Holmes were both bad on Saturday and their the Yankees’ best relievers. If the Yankees get to Stripling, this line should go over.

Pick: Over 8.5 runs

Moneyline pick

There’s more of a chance Stripling pitches well and the Giants get to Brito in his debut. The Yankees are almost always going to be favored, particularly at home. The weather is brisk in New York this afternoon, which could make hitting conditions difficult. If that’s the case, I’ll take the Giants on the moneyline at +130.

Pick: Giants ML