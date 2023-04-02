Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Marlins on Sunday, April 2

The New York Mets meet the Miami Marlins in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET. The Mets lead the series, 2-1.
Mets-Marlins picks: Sunday, April 2
Injury report
Mets
RHP Justin Verlander - right teres
LHP Jose Quintana - rib
RHP Bryce Montes de Oca - elbow
RHP Elieser Hernandez- shoulder
Marlins
LHP Steven Okert - left adductor
RHP Nic Enright - Hodgkin’s lymphoma
RHP Tommy Nance - shoulder
RHP Max Meyer - elbow
Starting pitchers
Kodai Senga will make his debut for the Mets and Trevor Rogers will take the mound for the Marlins. Rodgers was 4-11 last season with a 5.47 ERA. Senga signed on with the Mets in the offseason after spending a decade in Nippon Professional Baseball.
Over/Under pick
The over has hit in 7 of the last 9 games between these two teams. Combine one pitcher with a high ERA and one pitcher making his MLB debut — the over seems like a safe bet on this one.
Pick: Over 7.5
Moneyline pick
The Mets have been able to win these games when they get plenty of hits — the games they won were decided 5-3 and 6-2, while the game they lost was decided 2-1. As they go up against Rogers, whose spring training ERA was 5.00, New York should be able to win this series and head home 3-1. Keep an eye on Senga’s MLB debut.
Pick: Mets -120