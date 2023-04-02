Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Marlins on Sunday, April 2

The New York Mets meet the Miami Marlins in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET. The Mets lead the series, 2-1.

Mets-Marlins picks: Sunday, April 2

Injury report

Mets

RHP Justin Verlander - right teres

LHP Jose Quintana - rib

RHP Bryce Montes de Oca - elbow

RHP Elieser Hernandez- shoulder

Marlins

LHP Steven Okert - left adductor

RHP Nic Enright - Hodgkin’s lymphoma

RHP Tommy Nance - shoulder

RHP Max Meyer - elbow

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga will make his debut for the Mets and Trevor Rogers will take the mound for the Marlins. Rodgers was 4-11 last season with a 5.47 ERA. Senga signed on with the Mets in the offseason after spending a decade in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Over/Under pick

The over has hit in 7 of the last 9 games between these two teams. Combine one pitcher with a high ERA and one pitcher making his MLB debut — the over seems like a safe bet on this one.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have been able to win these games when they get plenty of hits — the games they won were decided 5-3 and 6-2, while the game they lost was decided 2-1. As they go up against Rogers, whose spring training ERA was 5.00, New York should be able to win this series and head home 3-1. Keep an eye on Senga’s MLB debut.

Pick: Mets -120