Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Cardinals on Sunday, April 2

The Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals wrap up their three-game set with a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Blue Jays squeaked out a 10-9 victory in the season opener before the Cardinals won 4-1 behind a great performance from Jack Flaherty. Here we’ll go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Blue Jays-Cardinals picks: Sunday, April 2

Injury report

Blue Jays

N/A

Cardinals

Lars Nootbar (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos (back), Willson Contreras (knee), Adam Wainwright (groin)

Starting pitchers

Chris Bassitt vs. Jordan Montgomery

This is one of the better pitching matchups of the Sunday schedule. Bassitt pitched last season for the New York Mets and set career marks for wins (15), innings pitched (181.2) and strikeouts (167). Montgomery was dealt by the New York Yankees to the Cardinals before the deadline last season in the deal for Harrison Bader. The lefty was very good for St. Louis after the deal, going 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Blue Jays don’t exactly hit lefties all that well. Last season, they had a team average of .255 with a .753 OPS against left-handed pitching. Montgomery also did a pretty good job against the Jays while with the Yanks in 2022. Prior to last season, though, not as much. Anyway, this feels like a game where we see good pitching take control for at least a good chunk of the innings. If that’s the case, I’ll take the under.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

This is the tough call. The Jays and Cardinals are pretty evenly matched and it should be a close game into the later innings. So it’ll come down to bullpen and who can manufacture some runs. I’ll lean on the Cardinals side for the rubber match in St. Louis. The Jays still have some bullpen issues.

Pick: Cardinals ML -120