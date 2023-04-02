Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on Sunday, April 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to pick up their first series win of the 2023 MLB season on Sunday afternoon vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 4:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are coming off a 10-1 win on Saturday and got a great performance from Clayton Kershaw, who tossed six innings with nine strikeouts. Here we’ll go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for LAD-ARI.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers picks: Sunday, April 2

Injury report

D-Backs

N/A

Dodgers

N/A

Starting pitchers

Zach Davies vs. Noah Syndergaard

Davies is in his second season with the D-Backs after bouncing around a bit with the Brewers, Padres and Cubs. He had a 4.09 ERA with 102 strikeouts over 134.1 innings pitched last season. Syndergaard comes over from the Angels/Phillies last season. He’ll make his Dodgers debut in the rotation rather than the bullpen with Tony Gonsolin sidelined early on. Syndergaard had pitched well for LAA before the deal to Philly, where he helped the Phils get to the World Series.

Over/Under pick

This feels like an easy over. The line is set at 8.5 runs and that’s up to -120 on DKSB. The Dodgers got to the over by themselves on Saturday with 10 runs against a better starter in Madison Bumgarner. The Dodgers should hit Davies and Syndergaard isn’t trustworthy enough on the other side to last more than 3-4 innings. We should see a lot of each bullpen and the offenses should dictate play.

Pick: Over 8.5 runs

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers still have a better lineup and bullpen than the D-Backs if the starting matchup is a wash. Los Angeles is -190 on the moneyline, which doesn’t offer a ton of value. The Dodgers’ lone loss this season was 2-1, a game in which they had nine walks and left 12 runners on base. That feels like an outlier and we shouldn’t expect that to happen often for the Dodgers. This feels like a spot you smash the run line.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+105)