Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Mariners on Sunday, April 2

The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners finish up their opening series of the 2023 MLB season with the decisive fourth game on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park. The Mariners have lost two games in a row after taking the season opener. Seattle was shut out on Saturday and wasted a solid performance from Logan Gilbert. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday and make some picks.

Guardians-Mariners picks: Sunday, April 2

Injury report

Guardians

N/A

Mariners

Robbie Ray (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Cal Quantrill vs. Marco Gonzales

Quantrill has been one of the better starters for Cleveland over the past two seasons. He broke out last year, going 15-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 2.0 WAR over 186.1 innings pitched. Gonzales is in his sixth season with the M’s and is coming off a forgettable season in which he lost 15 games despite Seattle making the playoffs. He has had some of his best MLB seasons with the Mariners and will try and be consistent at the backend of the rotation.

Over/Under pick

We’ve seen the two extremes of baseball in this series — one game being a pitcher’s duel and the other a slugfest. Robbie Ray got injured and lit up in his start and the Guardians went with a bullpen game of sorts. Quantrill isn’t going to miss bats but he does a good job of limiting damage. If he can last long enough into this game and Gonzales doesn’t implode, I think we barely get to the under.

Pick: Under 8 runs

Moneyline pick

This is a tough game to pick. Both teams are -110 so I’m not just spewing that. Other than James Karinchak, the Guardians’ bullpen has been great through three games. Cleveland’s lineup has also been better at getting on base and taking advantage with four stolen bases in three games. I think in a tight spot the Guardians find a way to win.

Pick: Guardians ML -110