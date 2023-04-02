Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Rangers on Sunday, April 2

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, April 2. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The season’s first iteration of Sunday Night Baseball will see Bailey Falter taking the mound for the Phillies while Martin Perez gets the starting nod for the Rangers.

Texas is the moneyline favorite with -125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Philadelphia is the narrow +105 underdog. The over/under is set at 8.5. Following this game, the Phillies stay on the road for a three-game set against the New York Yankees, while the Rangers welcome the Baltimore Orioles to town.

Phillies-Rangers picks: Sunday, April 2

Injury report

Philadelphia

Out: RP Cristopher Sanchez, RP Nick Nelson, S Ranger Suarez, 1B Rhys Hoskins, DH Bryce Harper

Texas

Out: SP Jake Odorizzi, CF Leody Tavares, RP Josh Sborz

Day-to-day: RP Avery Weems, 3B Ruyan Dorow, RP Kyle Funkhouser

Starting pitchers

Bailey Falter vs. Martin Perez

Falter has never pitched against the Rangers, and this is his first start of the 2023 campaign. The southpaw pitched in 20 games last season and amassed a 6-4 record with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 74 batters in 84 innings.

Perez has faced the Phillies eight times in his career, including twice last season. In those appearances, he had a 1-0 record giving up 10 hits, no earned runs, and striking out six in 13 combined innings.

Over/Under pick

The two games so far in this series have been electric. Texas won 11-7 in the first game and then 16-3 on Saturday. Even with Perez pitching well against the Phillies, the Rangers' batting order has been red hot through two games.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Falter is getting dealt a bad hand for his first start of the season. He is a talented lefty but is facing a lineup that has scored 27 runs in the first two games of the year. Perez is coming off a solid outing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and has the edge in this battle of southpaws.

Pick: Rangers