Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, April 2

Ahhhh yes, the first Sunday afternoon slate of the 2023 MLB season. This is always a tricky one to navigate since we don’t always have every lineup before lock at 1 p.m. and Sunday is generally a veteran rest day for players. Keep a close eye on that and on lineups coming out, especially if you’re rolling with some stacks later in the afternoon. Below we’ll go over the top teams to stack on the slate for Sunday.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, April 2

Braves vs. Nationals

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,200)

Austin Riley ($5,300)

Matt Olson ($4,800)

Marcell Ozuna ($3,000)

The Braves have the highest implied total on the slate and will be super chalky. With that said, it’s the Nationals and youngster MacKenzie Gore on the hill. He came over from the Padres in that Juan Soto mega-deal. Gore is still pretty raw and vulnerable to the long ball. We’re setting up this Braves stack to sort of get off the chalk a bit considering Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris will also be trendy picks. Ozuna is cheap and gives some nice pop for that price. He homered last game and that’s all we’re looking for really.

Reds vs. Pirates

Jonathan India ($5,000)

Jake Fraley ($4,400)

Tyler Stephenson ($3,900)

TJ Friedl ($3,200)

This game will be super popular in terms of game stacks. Which makes me feel like running it back with a few Pirates bats is the way to go. You’ve got a pretty juicy pitchers matchup in Graham Ashcraft and Vince Velasquez, both of whom had ERAs around 5.00 last season. The over/under is 9 runs on DraftKings. Plus, you’re getting a lot of value and lineup flexibility stacking the Reds; the most expensive bat is $5K. That can help you pay up for pitching or just throw someone like Oneil Cruz or Bryan Reynolds in from the Pittsburgh side.

Rays vs. Tigers

Randy Arozarena ($5,100)

Wander Franco ($4,700)

Yandy Diaz ($3,900)

Jose Siri ($2,900)

The Rays are getting some love from bettors in terms of how many runs they’re expected to score this afternoon. The number has climbed a bit and is nearing 5.0, so we’ll go with the experts on this one. Joey Wentz is on the hill and is a lefty, so we’ll wanna lean more into right-handed bats in this stack. Fortunately, that means we can easily roll out Arozarena, Franco and Diaz at the top of the stack. Franco and Diaz have been great through two games so far this season. Brandon Lowe could sit after exiting on Saturday, which would mean someone has to move up in the order. If it’s Siri, we’ll roll with him. If it’s Isaac Paredes, he’s more expensive, but makes sense from a correlating standpoint.