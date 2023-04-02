If Caitlin Clark coached Iowa football, how rich would she be?

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark has singlehandedly scored more points in the NCAA postseason than the Iowa football team did in the entire 2022 season — Clark has put up 235 (with a game still left to play on the schedule) compared to Iowa’s 230.

And Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz must be shaking in his boots right now. Get Clark on that sideline, since it honestly can’t get that much worse for the Iowa offense. At least she knows how to score, even if it’s the wrong sport.

Iowa football may not have that in the budget, though, as the younger Ferentz gets a bonus if the team meets an average of 25 points per game. Of course, the Iowa defense and special teams unit help out on that front pretty often, but that statistic doesn’t fit into Ferentz’s contract. The son of the head coach gets paid no matter where the points come from.

Regarding the amendment to OC Brian Ferentz's contract:



An Iowa spokesperson tells @sinow the points per game benchmark includes "any points scored"



Iowa scored six defensive touchdowns and two safeties last season, finishing 123rd in scoring offense with 17.7 ppg. pic.twitter.com/w92MRwK3Pl — Richard Johnson (@RJ_Writes) February 6, 2023

Clark is averaging 32.2 points per game in just the postseason alone, while Iowa averaged 17.7 points per game this season. They actually only hit 32 points in a single game this year. She has now put together back-to-back 41-point games, so if she was the OC at Kinnick Stadium, she’d of been extended through the 2025 season already at $850,000 per year!

The Ferentz family might want to start taking notes from the best player in college basketball.