If Caitlin Clark coached Iowa football, how rich would she be?

The guard is putting Iowa football’s offense to shame with performance in NCAA Tournament.

By DKNation Staff
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 77-73 during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark has singlehandedly scored more points in the NCAA postseason than the Iowa football team did in the entire 2022 season — Clark has put up 235 (with a game still left to play on the schedule) compared to Iowa’s 230.

And Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz must be shaking in his boots right now. Get Clark on that sideline, since it honestly can’t get that much worse for the Iowa offense. At least she knows how to score, even if it’s the wrong sport.

Iowa football may not have that in the budget, though, as the younger Ferentz gets a bonus if the team meets an average of 25 points per game. Of course, the Iowa defense and special teams unit help out on that front pretty often, but that statistic doesn’t fit into Ferentz’s contract. The son of the head coach gets paid no matter where the points come from.

Clark is averaging 32.2 points per game in just the postseason alone, while Iowa averaged 17.7 points per game this season. They actually only hit 32 points in a single game this year. She has now put together back-to-back 41-point games, so if she was the OC at Kinnick Stadium, she’d of been extended through the 2025 season already at $850,000 per year!

The Ferentz family might want to start taking notes from the best player in college basketball.

