What time does Iowa vs. LSU start in 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game?

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No. 3 LSU Tigers in Dallas on Sunday, April 2 in the Women’s NCAA Tournament Championship Game. This would be the first national title for both teams. The game will air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

2023 March Madness: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Iowa

Date: Sunday, April 2

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been led by Caitlin Clark, who is quickly carving her name into college basketball’s history books. With back-to-back 41-point games, Clark helped Iowa take down No. 5 Louisville in the Elite Eight and No. 1 South Carolina in the Final Four, handing the Gamecocks the first loss of their season. Clark also leads the team in rebounds and assists.

LSU brought down No. 2 Utah, No. 9 Miami, and No. 1 Virginia Tech to reach the program’s first ever national championship. Led by second-year head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers may find a match for Clark in Angel Reese, who scores 23.3 points per game and averages 15.6 rebounds. This is bound to be a showdown between two of the game’s biggest talents.