What time does Iowa vs. LSU start in 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Iowa vs. LSU in the national championship of 2023 March Madness.

By Grace McDermott
LSU v Virginia Tech Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No. 3 LSU Tigers in Dallas on Sunday, April 2 in the Women’s NCAA Tournament Championship Game. This would be the first national title for both teams. The game will air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

2023 March Madness: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Iowa

Date: Sunday, April 2
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been led by Caitlin Clark, who is quickly carving her name into college basketball’s history books. With back-to-back 41-point games, Clark helped Iowa take down No. 5 Louisville in the Elite Eight and No. 1 South Carolina in the Final Four, handing the Gamecocks the first loss of their season. Clark also leads the team in rebounds and assists.

LSU brought down No. 2 Utah, No. 9 Miami, and No. 1 Virginia Tech to reach the program’s first ever national championship. Led by second-year head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers may find a match for Clark in Angel Reese, who scores 23.3 points per game and averages 15.6 rebounds. This is bound to be a showdown between two of the game’s biggest talents.

