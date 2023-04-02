How to watch ESPN’s Pickleball Slam with Andre Aggasi, John McEnroe, more

If it feels like everyone you know is playing pickleball, it’s probably because they are, as the widely regarded “fastest-growing sport in the US” has taken the country by storm over the last few years. The popularity has been so vast that even the worldwide leader in sports is getting in on the action. Ahead of the 2023 NCAA Women’s basketball championship game, ESPN will broadcast live and exclusively their inaugural Pickleball Slam.

The first-of-its-kind event will air on Sunday, April 2 at noon ET. Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida will play host to the competition, and even if you’re not familiar with the facets of the sport, you’ll surely recognize the names that are partaking in the event.

The inaugural Slam will feature tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick. The four athletes will go head-to-head in two matches, featuring singles and doubles. The second match, which will be the final of the day, will be a doubles with Chang and McEnroe going up against Roddick and Agassi. Aside from bragging rights, a $1 million purse will be on the line, which marks the largest in pickleball history.

In addition to ESPN broadcasting the matches on Sunday, you can also stream the competition via ESPN+.