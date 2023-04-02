Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Sunday, April 2

After just two games Saturday, Sunday’s NBA slate features 13 contests with a doubleheader on NBATV. We’re starting to see some teams really lean into the tank race by ruling out key players, so a lot of these designations will be removed from our injury report going into the final week of the regular season. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: April 2
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets
Gary Trent Jr. (back) - questionable
Will Barton (ankle) - probable
Trent Jr. now has a back issue, and would cede minutes to Barton and Malachi Flynn if he’s unable to suit up. OG Anunoby could also see some additional shots if Trent Jr. is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) - questionable
Dennis Smith Jr. (toe) - questionable
P.J. Washington (foot) - questionable
Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are going to sit again. If Oubre Jr. and Smith Jr. are out, Bryce McGowens will have a big role in this game. Washington has been heating up of late for Charlotte, so him sitting would be a big blow for those hoping to keep using him as a value play.
Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets
Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable
If Markkanen sits, Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler would be the primary big men for Utah.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls
Alex Caruso (foot) - probable
Chicago’s best perimeter defender should be in, and will likely draw the assignment of containing Ja Morant.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Cam Reddish (back) - questionable
Nassir Little (ankle) - OUT
Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant remain out. If Reddish can’t play, Kevin Knox could see solid minutes for Portland.
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf, illness) - questionable
Anthony Edwards (illness) - questionable
The Timberwolves have adopted the Miami Heat injury report strategy with a default questionable tag. Both guys played Friday and should be good to go Sunday.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD
Maxi Kleber (injury management) - TBD
Kyrie Irving (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how Dallas handles the key guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.
De’Andre Hunter (knee) - OUT
With Hunter out, Saddiq Bey is likely to get another start with Bogdan Bogdanovic also absorbing some of Hunter’s minutes.
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - questionable
Monte Morris (ankle) - questionable
Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma remain out, which means Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija are strong DFS plays. Porzingis likely becomes the focal point of the offense if he plays but if he sits, Daniel Gafford is set to get the start.
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT
Keldon Johnson (foot) - doubtful
The Spurs are tanking, so these guys likely won’t play the rest of the season. Devonte’ Graham and Malaki Branham likely see heavy usage here.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (foot) - questionable
Both guys should be in for LA.
Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Myles Turner (ankle) - questionable
Tyrese Haliburton remains out and is likely done for the year. If Turner sits again, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith are the filler plays.
Jarrett Allen (groin) - questionable
Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT
Caris LeVert should keep starting with Okoro out. Allen might return, which would cut into Evan Mobley’s impact in the frontcourt.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray (injury management) - probable
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - probable
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) - probable
Nikola Jokic (calf) - questionable
The big question is Jokic, who has missed a few games with a calf issue. If he sits, Thomas Bryant likely gets the start for Denver. Everyone else for the Nuggets should be good to go.