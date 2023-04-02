 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Sunday, April 2

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, April 2 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers in a game at Ball Arena on March 27, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After just two games Saturday, Sunday’s NBA slate features 13 contests with a doubleheader on NBATV. We’re starting to see some teams really lean into the tank race by ruling out key players, so a lot of these designations will be removed from our injury report going into the final week of the regular season. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 2

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Gary Trent Jr. (back) - questionable
Will Barton (ankle) - probable

Trent Jr. now has a back issue, and would cede minutes to Barton and Malachi Flynn if he’s unable to suit up. OG Anunoby could also see some additional shots if Trent Jr. is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) - questionable
Dennis Smith Jr. (toe) - questionable
P.J. Washington (foot) - questionable

Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are going to sit again. If Oubre Jr. and Smith Jr. are out, Bryce McGowens will have a big role in this game. Washington has been heating up of late for Charlotte, so him sitting would be a big blow for those hoping to keep using him as a value play.

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets

Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable

If Markkanen sits, Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler would be the primary big men for Utah.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso (foot) - probable

Chicago’s best perimeter defender should be in, and will likely draw the assignment of containing Ja Morant.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Cam Reddish (back) - questionable
Nassir Little (ankle) - OUT

Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant remain out. If Reddish can’t play, Kevin Knox could see solid minutes for Portland.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf, illness) - questionable
Anthony Edwards (illness) - questionable

The Timberwolves have adopted the Miami Heat injury report strategy with a default questionable tag. Both guys played Friday and should be good to go Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD
Maxi Kleber (injury management) - TBD
Kyrie Irving (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Dallas handles the key guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - OUT

With Hunter out, Saddiq Bey is likely to get another start with Bogdan Bogdanovic also absorbing some of Hunter’s minutes.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - questionable
Monte Morris (ankle) - questionable

Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma remain out, which means Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija are strong DFS plays. Porzingis likely becomes the focal point of the offense if he plays but if he sits, Daniel Gafford is set to get the start.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT
Keldon Johnson (foot) - doubtful

The Spurs are tanking, so these guys likely won’t play the rest of the season. Devonte’ Graham and Malaki Branham likely see heavy usage here.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (foot) - questionable

Both guys should be in for LA.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Myles Turner (ankle) - questionable

Tyrese Haliburton remains out and is likely done for the year. If Turner sits again, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith are the filler plays.

Jarrett Allen (groin) - questionable
Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

Caris LeVert should keep starting with Okoro out. Allen might return, which would cut into Evan Mobley’s impact in the frontcourt.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray (injury management) - probable
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - probable
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) - probable
Nikola Jokic (calf) - questionable

The big question is Jokic, who has missed a few games with a calf issue. If he sits, Thomas Bryant likely gets the start for Denver. Everyone else for the Nuggets should be good to go.

