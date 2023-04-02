Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Sunday, April 2

After just two games Saturday, Sunday’s NBA slate features 13 contests with a doubleheader on NBATV. We’re starting to see some teams really lean into the tank race by ruling out key players, so a lot of these designations will be removed from our injury report going into the final week of the regular season. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 2

Gary Trent Jr. (back) - questionable

Will Barton (ankle) - probable

Trent Jr. now has a back issue, and would cede minutes to Barton and Malachi Flynn if he’s unable to suit up. OG Anunoby could also see some additional shots if Trent Jr. is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) - questionable

Dennis Smith Jr. (toe) - questionable

P.J. Washington (foot) - questionable

Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are going to sit again. If Oubre Jr. and Smith Jr. are out, Bryce McGowens will have a big role in this game. Washington has been heating up of late for Charlotte, so him sitting would be a big blow for those hoping to keep using him as a value play.

Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable

If Markkanen sits, Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler would be the primary big men for Utah.

Alex Caruso (foot) - probable

Chicago’s best perimeter defender should be in, and will likely draw the assignment of containing Ja Morant.

Cam Reddish (back) - questionable

Nassir Little (ankle) - OUT

Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant remain out. If Reddish can’t play, Kevin Knox could see solid minutes for Portland.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf, illness) - questionable

Anthony Edwards (illness) - questionable

The Timberwolves have adopted the Miami Heat injury report strategy with a default questionable tag. Both guys played Friday and should be good to go Sunday.

Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD

Maxi Kleber (injury management) - TBD

Kyrie Irving (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Dallas handles the key guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - OUT

With Hunter out, Saddiq Bey is likely to get another start with Bogdan Bogdanovic also absorbing some of Hunter’s minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - questionable

Monte Morris (ankle) - questionable

Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma remain out, which means Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija are strong DFS plays. Porzingis likely becomes the focal point of the offense if he plays but if he sits, Daniel Gafford is set to get the start.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

Keldon Johnson (foot) - doubtful

The Spurs are tanking, so these guys likely won’t play the rest of the season. Devonte’ Graham and Malaki Branham likely see heavy usage here.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (foot) - questionable

Both guys should be in for LA.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Myles Turner (ankle) - questionable

Tyrese Haliburton remains out and is likely done for the year. If Turner sits again, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith are the filler plays.

Jarrett Allen (groin) - questionable

Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

Caris LeVert should keep starting with Okoro out. Allen might return, which would cut into Evan Mobley’s impact in the frontcourt.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jamal Murray (injury management) - probable

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - probable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) - probable

Nikola Jokic (calf) - questionable

The big question is Jokic, who has missed a few games with a calf issue. If he sits, Thomas Bryant likely gets the start for Denver. Everyone else for the Nuggets should be good to go.