Early betting splits for San Diego State vs. UConn in NCAA national championship

The national championship matchup has been set, and the No. 4 UConn Huskies will take on the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, April 3. The game will air at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS.

Let’s take a look at how the public is betting on this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UConn

Spread: UConn -7.5 (85% of handle, 79% of bets)

Total: 132.5 (70% of handle, 81% of bets on over)

Moneyline: UConn -365, SDSU +300 (75% of handle for UConn, 67% of bets for UConn)

The public is going all in on UConn. The Huskies have been beating teams by an average margin of 20.6 points during this tournament, though the highest seed they’ve had to face was No. 3 Gonzaga. San Diego State showed that their prided defense had its weaknesses when they had to pull off a buzzer beater against Florida Atlantic, though they were able to put together a major comeback.

If SDSU gets behind UConn in the same way they did against FAU, the Huskies will not allow them to come back. With the way UConn has been rolling through teams, the public is betting well on this — UConn -7.5 is the pick.