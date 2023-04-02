F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The F1 circuit will take four weeks off following the Australian Grand Prix and head to Eurasia at the end of April. The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, and Max Verstappen will head into the race as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen claimed his first ever win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, winning a wild two-lap shootout after a late red flag at Albert Park Circuit. He held off Lewis Hamilton to secure his second win of the season. He sits in first place overall, Sergio Pérez is in second, and Fernando Alonso is in third.

Four weeks out, Verstappen has opened at -330 to win at Baku City Circuit. Pérez follows at +350 and Alonso is next at +1200. Verstappen is the defending champ at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix beating out his teammate Pérez by 20.823 seconds. A year prior, Pérez won the race, edging out Sebastian Vettel by 1.385 seconds.

Below are the complete opening odds for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.