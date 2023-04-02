 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for the COUNTRY Grand Prix.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gets out of the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 2, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

The F1 circuit will take four weeks off following the Australian Grand Prix and head to Eurasia at the end of April. The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, and Max Verstappen will head into the race as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen claimed his first ever win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, winning a wild two-lap shootout after a late red flag at Albert Park Circuit. He held off Lewis Hamilton to secure his second win of the season. He sits in first place overall, Sergio Pérez is in second, and Fernando Alonso is in third.

Four weeks out, Verstappen has opened at -330 to win at Baku City Circuit. Pérez follows at +350 and Alonso is next at +1200. Verstappen is the defending champ at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix beating out his teammate Pérez by 20.823 seconds. A year prior, Pérez won the race, edging out Sebastian Vettel by 1.385 seconds.

Below are the complete opening odds for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix opening odds

Driver Winner (Apr 2)
Driver Winner (Apr 2)
Max Verstappen -330
Sergio Perez +350
Fernando Alonso +1200
Lewis Hamilton +1600
George Russell +1800
Charles Leclerc +2000
Carlos Sainz +2200
Lance Stroll +8000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000
Lando Norris +60000
Oscar Piastri +70000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Valtteri Bottas +90000
Nyck de Vries +90000
Nico Hulkenberg +90000
Logan Sargeant +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

